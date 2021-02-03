Masontown
Susan Kaye Kenney, 57, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in her home, with her father by her side.
She was born February 12, 1963, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a daughter of Robert Lee and Shirley Ann Talbert Kenney.
Susan was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Class of '81 and attended Penn State Fayette Campus.
She loved going to Big Bear Lake with her family and spending time with her nieces and nephew. Susan had a strong faith.
She was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Ann Kenney.
Left to cherish her memory are her father, Robert Lee Kenney; and her brothers and sisters, Roberta Botti and husband Albert of Hopwood, David Kenney and wife Libby of New Salem, and Robert Kenney and wife Audra of Masontown; nieces and nephew Amy Hiles and husband Keith, Natalie DeHaas and husband Corey, Brietta Kenney, Mariah Kenney and Eric Gonzalez, Brandon Kenney and Karlee Stermock; great-nieces and nephews Keith, Logan and Emmy Shirley Hiles, Cooper and Nolan DeHaas.
At Susan's request, her viewing will be private for the immediate family. Family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 4, and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 5, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment at Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state mandates, our funeral home's indoor occupancy is limited to 25 people and masks and social distancing are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.