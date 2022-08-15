Uniontown
Susan L. Honkowicz, born September 3, 1953, in Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly August 12, 2022 at the age of 68. A daughter of the late James and Virginia Elva Nicklow Beattie.
Susan was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Class of 1971.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Erin Honkowicz; brother, Charles Savage; half-brother, William Beattie and brother-in-law Howard Hopwood.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 50 years, Edward Honkowicz; daughters, Patricia Miller, Susan (Stanley, Jr.) Rankin; sister, Sharon Hopwood; brother, John (Regina) Beattie; grandchildren, Emelea Rankin, Alexis Honkowicz and Logan Rankin; nieces, Tammy Green, Hazel Cressler, Amanda Brophy, Joie Hopwood, Megan Beattie and Amy Ford; nephews, Charles Savage, Jr. and John Beattie, Jr.
Susan was a friend to everyone. She loved traveling, fishing, playing bingo, music and just had a genuine love for life.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, the hour of Service in the Funeral Home Chapel Reverend Randy Byers officiating. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone, PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.