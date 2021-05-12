West Brownsville
Susan Lynette Mull Krause, 67, of West Brownsville, died Monday, May 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Wednesday, July 8, 1953, in Brownsville, a twin daughter of the late Jack L. Mull and the late Sara Louise Bakewell Mull.
She was a member of the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene, the Women's Auxiliary of the West Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department, and a graduate of California High School Class of 1971.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her twin sister, Sandra L. Boyle; brother Bruce Mull; sister-in-law Phyllis Mull; and her daughter-in-law, Ashley McCann.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Shawn Michael McCann of Baltimore, Md., and Scott Matthew McCann (Ginger Booker) of Annapolis, Md.; brother Jack Robert "Bobby" Mull and wife Barbara of Zanesville, Ohio; brother-in-law Rhett Boyle; two grandchildren, Sierra Cassadi Dailey and Saliyah Marie McCann. Also surviving are nine nieces and nephews, Tina Pascale, Valorie Gardner, Gregory Pascale, Cassandra Johnson, Tanner Boyle, Bobby Mull, Melynda Girdwood, Stephanie Robinson and Richard Mull; 15 great-nieces and nephews, Billy, LynnJoelle, Heather, SaraJo, Joseph, Travis, Grace, Cole, Caitlin, Joseph, Haylie, Camryn, Jordan, Craig, Nora; and one great-great-niece, Avianna.
Friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m., the time of funeral services, Saturday, May 15, in the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Rodney Johnson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 73 Promised Land Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
