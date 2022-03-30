Hopwood
Susan M. Laird, 60, of Hopwood, formerly of Litchfield, Ill., passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:04 p.m. at WVU-Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, W.Va..
She was born May 29, 1961, in Port Alleghany, a daughter of Wendell G. and Ruth L. Baer Barney. She graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1979.
She married Joseph Todd Laird on October 16, 1982, in Herndon, Va.. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2005.
Susan was currently employed at PennDot in Uniontown. She enjoyed her kids, grandkids, hanging out with her sister and brothers, taking the dogs for a walk, watching her shows and relaxing in her pool. She especially loved going to the beach with family and friends. Susan was a loving and caring person to everyone she met.
Susan is survived by her mother, Ruth Barney of Hopwood; two sons, Brett Laird and Brian Laird, both of Litchfield, Ill.; one daughter, Brittany (Josh) Ronco of Litchfield; three grandchildren, Brayden, Bentley and Payton Ronco; one sister, Wendy Schiffbauer of Ashburn, Va.; two brothers, David Barney and Michael Barney, both of Uniontown; mother and father-in-law, Gary “Joe” and Shirley Laird of Litchfield.; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Wendel and Jamie (Jim) Stitt all of Litchfield.
In addition to her husband Todd, Susan was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.
Funeral services for Susan will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 824 N. Monroe Street, in Litchfield, Ill.. Rev. Cynthia Munker will officiate.
Burial will be in Elm Lawn Cemetery in Litchfield. A dinner will follow at Moose Lodge #1634 in Litchfield.
There will be a Celebration of Life held in Hopwood, at a later date.
For more information as it becomes available, please email Brett at bal4837@yahoo.com.
The family suggests memorials to Montgomery County Cancer Association, or PAWS Care.
To light a virtual candle, sign the online guestbook, or for more information, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.