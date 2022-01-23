Perryopolis
Susan Marie Briggs, 39, of Perryopolis, passed away unexpectedly, in the Uniontown Hospital, Friday, January 21, 2022.
She was born July 24, 1982, in Washington.
Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Deborah and Randall Coger; fiance, Jon Bijold; two children, Louis Andrews and Randy Bijold; grandmothers, Shirley Fields and Sara Briggs; brothers and sisters, Bradley and Jody Smith, Robert and Misty Conklin, Charlie Smith, George and Lana Wyland, Randy Coger, Brandy Coger, Brenda and Dan Johnson, Wanda Wyland and Jeff, and Roxanne Smith; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Raymond Smith; grandfather, Raymond Fields; and great-grandparents, Beatrice and Charles Ross.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 23, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, January 24, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
