Uniontown
Susan Rae Hall, 43, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at her home in Uniontown, on the morning of April 15, 2021.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Asbill and Dorothy Mae Jones Hall; and brother, John Linderman.
Susan is survived by her sister, Jane Saluga; uncles, Robert and James Lindsay; and special friend, Jimmy Duirzynski.
She was a talented singer and storyteller. She loved to recite poetry and make people laugh with game show host impersonations. Susan loved to go on trips with her Laurel House friends and family and to participate in the Special Olympic Games. She attended Fayette Resources Activity Center for several years where she made wonderful friends. Susan brought joy and laughter to all who knew her. She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed.
Donations in Susan’s memory may be made to Fayette County Special Olympics c/o Sandra Wesolowski, Laurel House Inc., 625 Cherry Tree Lane, Suite 103, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.