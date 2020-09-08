Susan Ruth Leska Pollock passed away peacefully Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 73, with her family by her side.
She was born May 14, 1947, a daughter of Paul and Ruth Leska Jr. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert M. Pollock Jr.
Married at age 19, Susan celebrated her 53rd wedding anniversary with her loving husband, Robert M. Pollock Sr, who cared for her during her illness up until the last few weeks of life.
She is survived by her best friend and daughter, Michelle (Michael) Fell; and daughter-in-law Lisa Dando Pollock. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, including Emily (Ronnie) Holp, Amber (Josh) Starr/Harshbarger, Adam and Andrew Pollock. She was blessed last year with great granddaughter Hayden Rae Holp. She is also survived by her "Baby sister" Flo (Ollie) Richardson; many nieces, nephews, great-niece, great-nephews and friends.
Susan loved to decorate. She was an interior decorator with Home Interiors and Gifts for more than 30 years. She developed many friendships with both her fellow displayers and customers. She was also the secretary for Jefferson Township Water Authority.
Anyone who met Susan knew she loved her cats, Carson and Smokey. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Perryopolis.
The family would like to thank Country Care Manor Personal Care Home Staff and the Staff of OSPTA Hospice for their compassion and loving care they provided to her over the last several weeks.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, in the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Main Street, Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Prayers of transfer will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday September 9, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained and to please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family since we are still limited to 25 guests in the funeral home at a given time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.