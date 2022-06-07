Canon City, Colo.
Dr. Suzanne Aileen Martinchalk, 67, of Canon City, Colo., passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. She lost her courageous battle with cancer. Her husband was by her side at the time of death.
She was born June 11, 1954, to Jay and Billie Huber in Shreveport, La. She married Rick Martinchalk July 14, 1984.
She had the love of traveling and traveled to 116 countries and all seven continents. She and her husband lived in England, Bahrain, Peru, and Saudi Arabia for a combined total of 19 years. She was always energetic and loved to run. She participated in several marathons and half marathons. She was a member of the Canon City Walkers and Hikers club and participated in numerous hikes with them. Suzanne was also a certified fitness trainer.
She loved playing her viola and she played in the Canon City Community Baptist Church orchestra. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
She studied constantly, had several degrees, and earned a Ph.D. in Psychology. While working in Saudi Arabia for Aramco and she started up the Executive Leadership Center for senior executives. She worked as a psychologist in several locations over her career, but her favorite work was with children.
She had a very strong religious foundation. She constantly studied the scriptures to increase her belief in God.
She is survived by her father, Jay (Jo Ann) Huber of Shreveport; brothers, Brian (Marilyn) Huber of Shreveport, Steve (Ann) Huber of Cleveland, Miss., and Mark (Pam) Huber of Shreveport; beloved aunt, Juanita and uncle, Bruce Huber, and uncle, Bill Huber; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be missed by her husband, Rick Martinchalk of 37 years; stepson, Richard (Jennifer) Martinchalk II of Ocean Springs, Miss.; stepdaughter, Elizbeth Ann (Jeff) Edwards; as well as five stepgrandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Huber of Shreveport.
Visitation was held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2, with a rosary that followed at 6 p.m. in St. Michael's Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, in Canon City at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Father Jesse Perez and Father Jean-Marie Mondji presiding.
Additional visitation in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, and from 8 to 9:30 a.m., the time of morning prayers, Thursday, June 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Aloysius R.C. Church, Dunbar, with Father Jean-Marie Mondji as celebrant and Fr. Arnel Tadeo as co-celebrant.
Interment in Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or, on the funeral home's Facebook page @burhanscrouse.
