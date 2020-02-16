Washington
Suzanne Fay Juracko, 64, of Washington, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at The Grove of Washington Nursing Center in Washington.
Born in Waynesburg on July 13, 1955, she was a daughter of Mary Cech Juracko of Bobtown and the late Emil L. Juracko, who passed away in 2002.
Suzanne enjoyed going shopping, adding to her collection of stuffed animals and taking care of the house plants. She was always pleased when her visitors would bring her a necklace to play with and keep.
Surviving, in addition to her loving mother, are two sisters, Eileen Garnek and husband Andrew Garnek Jr. of Bobtown and Nancy Juracko of Carmichaels; two nephews, Adam Garnek of Jacksonville, N.C. and Aaron Garnek and wife Cheryl of Bobtown; a niece, Andrea Garnek Stefanizzi of Bobtown; and her friends and caregivers from her home in Washington.
Private services will be held for the family on Wednesday, February 19. Rev. Father Al McGinnis will officiate, with interment following in the family plot in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
