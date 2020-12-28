formally of Brownsville
Suzanne Hill, 55, of Reading, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Manor Care in Sinking Spring. Originally from Brownsville, she was a daughter of Donald B. and Francis Hill.
Suzanne graduated from Brownsville High School. After moving to Reading, she worked as a home healthcare aide.
Suzanne enjoyed playing pool, "Suzie Q" and music. She loved her son, Preston and grandchildren Preston II and Pixie Hill. She will be remembered for her joyful, helpful personality and her loving smile.
She is survived by her son, Preston Hill and his fiancee Carissa Hlatky; two grandchildren, Preston II and Pixie Hill; two sisters, Donna Mills and Deborah Hill; many nieces, nephews and other family members, Eric Holloway and wife Cybonee, Melissa Hill, Natalie Mills, Tanyel Mills, Jason Mills, Debbie Mills, Derrick Nicholas, Fred Hill Jr., Lesondra Hill, Christopher Hill, Keyan Hill, Fred Hill III, Alisha Hill, Devin Douglas, Brandon Douglas, Alfred Jones, Alfred Jones Jr. and Aaron Jones.
