Suzanne R. Estock, 62, Addison, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 7, 1959, in Uniontown, a daughter of Phillip and Angelina Parrinello Rao.
Her parents and a sister, Karen Rao preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; a son, Nathan Glass and partner Kendell, of Addison; step-daughter, Jennifer Estock; and a sister, Christine Bright, of Santee, Calif..
Suzanne was a graduate of West Virginia University and worked following college for the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service in Boston and at Fort Necessity. She was employed as a Park Ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Youghiogheny Dam for over 30 years. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19th, in the Addison United Methodist Church, 669 Main Street, Addison, PA 15411, with Rev. Samuel McClintock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Suzanne’s name to Hart for Animals, 1265 Bumble Bee Road, Accident, MD 21520.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Confluences.
Online condolences may be left for the family at humbertfuneralhome.com
