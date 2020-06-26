Sylvester Durant Sr.

Brownsville
Sylvester "Syl" Durant Sr., 69, of Brownsville, died in his home Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born April 29, 1951, in Brownsville.
Syl was preceded in death by his loving parents, Mary Durant and Cecil Tartt Sr.; one son, Dewayne Murphy; grandparents Leavan Durant Sr. and Jessie Durant; two brothers, Larry Durant and Rick Minnie; one aunt, Jessie Lee Durant; and three uncles, Leavan B. Durant Jr., Leroy George Durant and Guylon LuRue Durant.
He is survived by three sons, Shawn (Nautrie) Jones, Sylvester Durant Jr. and Cody Durant; one daughter, Cydney Durant; one stepdaughter, Lynette Webb and her children; five grandchildren, Cameron Durant, Amara Jones, Tayez Durant, Elle Jones and Sylairah Durant; six brothers, Jack (Debbie) Durant, Frankie Tartt, Edward Tartt, Irving Tartt, Dane Tartt and Cecil Tartt Jr.; one sister, Valetta Tartt; four aunts, Cornelia Ross, Kasandra (Lester) Ward, JoAnn Durant and Janet Jones; three uncles, Don Jose (Cynthia) Durant, Ronnie Durant and Raymond (Azeta) Durant. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where services will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, and at 11 a.m., the hour of service, Sunday, June 28, with the Rev. James Thomas officiating.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
