Sylvester Francis Verry Jr.

March 25, 1951- January 8, 2021
Hiller
Buzz Verry, 69, passed due to complications of Covid-19 pneumonia. He was born to Sylvester and Mary Verry in Hiller. He was happily married for 43 years to his dear wife, Sherry and together they raised six beautiful children.
Buzz was an dedicated educator and counselor. He loved his Catholic faith and was a member of Our Lady’s Missionaries of the Eucharist. He was an avid golfer and passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He will be remembered and missed by his six children and their spouses; 11 grandchildren; three sisters; and many other dear family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents and brother-in-law.
A public Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, in All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Saint Patrick Catholic Church In Memoriam Fund (9149 Ely’s Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407) or make a donation to your local food bank.
Condolences and fond memories of Buzz may be offered at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.
