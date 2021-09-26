Uniontown
Sylvia Gilbert Pluto, 82, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Sylvia was born June 17, 1939, a daughter of Arthur "Honey" and Sophia Rabatin Gilbert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Nick Burncheck; and brother, Arthur "Archie" Gilbert.
She is survived by her daughter, Gina Pluto; son, Theodore Burncheck and wife Brenda; along with four grandchildren, Jessie McGuire and husband Matthew, Jeremy Burncheck and wife Kara, Jacob Burncheck and wife Carly, and Joseph Pluto; and eight great-granchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment is private.
