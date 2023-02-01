McClellandtown
Sylvia Gloria Krofcheck, 91, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, in Southmont of Presbyterian Seniorcare, Washington.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, February 1 and 2, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Private interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Leckrone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.