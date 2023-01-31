McClellandtown
Sylvia Gloria Krofcheck, 91, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, in Southmont of Presbyterian Seniorcare, Washington.
She was born November 14, 1931, in Leckrone, a daughter of the late Olivio and Elizabeth Ferruti Erminio.
After graduating from German High School Class of 1951, she was employed for several years by the FBI in Washington, D.C. Sylvia loved to sew, cook, bake and spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Joe Krofcheck; daughter, Anita Homistek; brothers, Richard, Frank and Nick Erminio; and sisters, Nancy Lawson, Lenora Barbush and Pauline Huggins.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joanne (Mark A.) Moser, Paul Krofcheck and Michael (Linda) Krofcheck; son-in-law, Blaine Homistek; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Theresa) Moser; Blaine (Megan) Homister, Kari (Russel) Parsons, Rachel (Nate) Wenger, Matthew, Angie and Deb Krofcheck; along with eight great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Mia, Nate, Cody, Jacob, Lily, Clayton and Mackenzie; sisters, Selma Bahuriak and Rita Urbany; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nursing home staff at Southmont of Presbyterian Seniorcare, Washington and Amedisys of Masontown for their kindness and care.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, February 1 and 2, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
