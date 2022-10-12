McClellandtown
Our beautiful mother, Sylvia Marie Carrick Fedor Volek, 92, passed away peacefully Monday, October 10, 2022, in in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 13, 1930, in Leckrone, a daughter of the late Charles and Sophia Balog Carrick. Sylvia lived most of her life in McClellandtown.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Joseph Albert Fedor, Jr.; and second husband, Alex Volek; as well as her grandson, Gregory Michael Fedor.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children, who were her world: sons, Joseph A. Fedor and wife Patricia, David R. Fedor and wife Judy, Gregory C. Fedor and wife Marcia; daughters, Judith D. Fedor, and Stacy Jo Fedor Bierer and husband Greg; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mom was the “Rock” and matriarch of our family.
Sylvia was an amazing mother, who was always there when needed. She performed duties such as lawyer, doctor and teacher. She could make friends wherever she would go, with such a kind and loving heart. She was a well-loved member of her community and active in her faith. She was a long-time member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
She loved “life”, the outdoors, sunshine, her beautiful flowers and vegetable gardening, which she continued to make canned goods from, until she was unable, and was always excited to share with everyone. She enjoyed local festivals, listening to polka bands, and gambling at the casinos.
Sylvia was an active member of the Albert Gallatin Volunteer Hospice Services for 17 years, and participated in the bereavement camps. She was also a longtime active member of the American Legion - Masontown, Post #423, participating in many events and socials. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 13, and until a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Friday, October 14, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church - Footedale Site, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem, with the Rev. Fr. Arnel Tadeo officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
