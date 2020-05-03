Perryopolis
Sylvia Mary Adlesic Ehrhardt, 93, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hills, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born January 23, 1927, a daughter of Bernard and Pauline Golub Gray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Ehrhardt Sr.; son Jack "Sparky" Ehrhardt; and sister Katherine Chappie.
Sylvia is survived by three daughters, Vickie Ermino and husband Jeffrey of Hopwood, Kimberly Luda and husband Bryan of Perryopolis, Yvonne Ehrhardt of Perryopolis; and son John William Ehrhardt Jr. and Shawn Padgett of St. Anthony, Ind.; grandchildren Nicole Sytko and husband James Jr., Brandon Luda, Brianna Luda and Kendall Erminio; great-grandchildren Niko and Harlo Sytko.
Sylvia was employed by several businesses during her lifetime including as an usherette at the Liberty Theatre in McKeesport in the 1940s. Also as a tally girl during World War II, and by Twin Coaches, where during her employment she enjoyed meeting a number of celebrities.
Sylvia enjoyed baking and doing puzzles, but her greatest joy was raising her family on the farm in Perryopolis. She also enjoyed spending time with her cousin, Kathy and friends from Liberty Towers.
Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation and funeral services.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Sylvia's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
