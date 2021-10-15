Talon Nicholas Spoljarick

Connellsville
Talon Nicholas "Smilin Talon" Spoljarick, 14 of Connellsville, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in UPMC Children's Hospital. He was born January 4, 2007 in Greensburg, the son of Ronald A. Spoljarick and Mandy Nicholson Spoljarick.
Talon attended the Highlands Regional Center for Autism. Talon loved shopping, especially for Converse Tennis Shoes. He also enjoyed You Tube and making videos.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Ronald Paul Spoljarick of Connellsville; half-brother, William Carter of Connellsville; half-sister, Ava Carter of Mill Run; his maternal grandmother, Sharlet Clark Nicholson of Connellsville; paternal grandparents, Terri Turtzer of New Salem and Richard Turtzer of Vanderbilt; his aunts, Christine (Marty) Russell of Connellsville, Marcie Ortt (Douglas) of Evans, Ga., Susan Lowry (William) of Herbert; and many loving cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, William Nicholson and paternal grandfather, Ronald Paul Spoljarick.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with Rev. Daniel Carr officiating.
