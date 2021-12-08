Masontown
Tami Lynn Walls, 54, of Masontown, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, in her residence. She was born August 4, 1967, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Diane "Mimi" Buchheit Walls.
Tami was a loving person who always saw the best in people. Her son, Cory, was her pride, and her daughter Ashli, was her joy.
Surviving are her father, Gerald "Snooky" Walls of Uniontown; daughter, Ashli Hughes Detweiler and husband Jarred and their children, Collins and Carmie of Pittsburgh; son, Corey "Boobie" Graham (Lylia) of Masontown; sister, Kelly Walls Bubonovich and husband Nick and their children, Maggie Monroe, Riley Nicholas and Jonathan David.
Funeral services are private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it." John 1:5
