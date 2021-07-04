Grindstone
Tammy Jean Mattie, 53, of Grindstone, passed away June 28, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Tammy, a daughter of the late Donald and Sandra Gibson of Grindstone, was born December 8, 1967, in Uniontown.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Tim Mattie of Grindstone; and three children, Nick, Nathan and Nevin Mattie; and her one and only grandson, the joy of her life, Gionni Mattie.
Tammy was a 1986 graduate of Brownsville Area High school. Tammy was a kind-hearted person with strong values who always put others before herself. She enjoyed the beach, shopping and spending time with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY FUNERAL HOME FOR FUNERALS, 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Interment will be private.
