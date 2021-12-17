New Geneva
Tammy Jo Hixon, 50, of New Geneva, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital, following a lifelong disability.
Born in Morgantown, on April 12, 1971, she was a daughter of the late William D. and Helen Shipp Hixon.
Tammy enjoyed watching countless hours of the comedy "Friends' on the television, and when she was able, to go to town shopping, with always a stop at McDonalds. She was lovingly cared for at home by her mother and sisters, and after her mother's passing, assisted by the OSPTA Visiting Nurses, Kerri and Amy, who were so kind and compassionate with Tammy.
Surviving are her five sisters, Norma Gardner, of Smithfield, Merle Dillow, of Lake Lynn, Esther (Joe) Moats, of New Geneva, Debra (Pete) Zembar, of Haydentown, and Dianna Hixon, of New Geneva; and a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
Private services for her family will be held Friday, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, in New Geneva.
Notes of sympathy for her family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.