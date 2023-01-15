West Leisenring
Tammy Lynn Savage, 64, of West Leisenring, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born July 24, 1958, in Uniontown, a cherished daughter of the late Joseph Thomas Myers and the late Shirley May McKenney Myers.
Tammy will be fondly remembered as a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, a role that she particularly adored. Her children were her entire life. An animal lover at heart, she was especially fond of her cats and feeding her birds.
A fashionista through and through, she wanted to look her best.
Tammy was a very hard worker, a trait of hers that was appreciated by the many who knew her, especially her children. She had been employed for many years at Shop & Save, Walnut Hill Road, in the produce department.
She enjoyed gardening, and was very proud of her beautiful flowers. She was also a Pittsburgh Steeler's fan and really enjoyed rooting for her team.
Tammy had a passion for music, with favorites including Bruce Springsteen and The Clarks.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Rodney Savage Sr.; her beloved children, Rodney (Jennifer), Tara, and Joseph; grandchildren, Noah, Ariel, Taylor, Jordyn, Tylar, Ava, Ella; great-grandchildren, Aubrielle, Mattsen and Draxton; sisters, Nancy Myers and Joette Mickey; nieces, Jennifer, Sasha and Celena; nephews, R.T. and Craig; mother-in-law, Shirley Savage; as well as her dearest friends, Art, Eva and Kaden Childs and childhood best friend, Tina Wargo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Perry "PJ" Russell Jr.; brother, Joseph Myers; and father-in-law, Ralph "Dean" Savage.
"Now I know why you always told me to be strong. You knew one day I would need the strength to bear your loss!" We love you Mommy!
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Sunday, January 15, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the "Tammy Lynn Savage Memorial Fund" c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
