Uniontown
Tammy May Ritenour Dillon, 48, of Uniontown, formerly of Allenport, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. She was born March 28, 1972, in Charleroi, a daughter of Ronald and Marcia Young Ritenour.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy J. Dillon Jr.; son, Ronald J. Povrzenich; sister, Tracy Ritenour; foster son, James Mathew Summers.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Edward K. Povrzenich and his fiance Kaitlyn Summers of Donora, Timothy J. Dillon III of Coal Center; grandchildren, Emily, Nicholas, Natalee, Timothy IV, Haylee; father, Ronald Ritenour.
Tammy's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 1, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery, Brownsville.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
