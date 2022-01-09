Connellsville
Tammy Rae Toler, 59, of Connellsville, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
She was born on October 17, 1963, a daughter of Joyce Yagle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Toler Jr.; paternal grandparents, John and Ruth Dolan.
Tammy is survived by her daughter, Ashley Toler and her husband Jacob Carrol, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandchildren, Gabriel Carroll, Chloe Carroll, Jayde Thomas, Evander Toler; brothers, Brian Yagle of Claremore, Okla., and Ronnie Sutton of Oklahoma City, Okla.; sisters, Shari Yagle Upton, of Connellsville, Tracey Smith and her husband Tommy, of Bethany, Okla.; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Tammy grew up in Pennsylvania, traveled, and settled in Oklahoma to raise her children.
She worked in home health care for 10 years, and then worked in the industrial field for 17 years.
She loved animals, baking and reading. She had the greatest green thumb imaginable and was capable of bringing back any plant to a thriving condition. Most of all she loved her family.
Tammy's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
