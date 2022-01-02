Smithfield
Tammy Renee Sutton, 50, of Smithfield, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 29, 2021, after a lengthy illness, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
She was born July 22, 1971, in Uniontown.
Surviving are her loving fiance and best friend, Scott Ainsley; her father, Glenn A. Sutton; her mother, Wendy Kilo; sister, Bobbi Jo Sutton; and special nephew, Jordan T. Kilo.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Goldie and Albert Sutton, and Caroline Valentine; special uncle, Brad Valentine; and brother-in-law, Jeremy Kilo.
Tammy was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School Class of 1989 and a graduate of California University Class of 1995.
She was previously employed with Smithfield State Bank, Columbia Gas and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, with Pastor Charlie Bowser officiating.
Interment will follow in Jacob's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, German Township.
