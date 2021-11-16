Uniontown
Tanya Dawn Frost, 32, of Uniontown, passed away November 11, 2021.
Tanya loved to sing karaoke and being with her family and friends. She was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School.
She was born June 27, 1989, to William Bryan Frost and Dawn Marie Beal.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dawn Marie Beal; her loving grandma, Annabelle Frost; and pap, Angelo Larko; and many other family members.
Left to cherish her memory are her father, William Bryan Frost, Sr. and wife, Vanissa of Uniontown; brothers, William B. Frost and family of Cardale, Travis Frost and family of Uniontown; sisters, Mimi Ann Weight (Frost) and family of Uniontown, Robin Daughtery of Uniontown; several brothers and sisters of Florida; uncles, Randy Frost and family of Reading, George (Rusty) Knox and family of Connellsville, Roger Knox and family of Farmington, Richard Knox of Clairton; aunts Anita (Mimi) Bello and family, Vivian (Snookie) Unetich, Sharon Garman, Melody (Lori) and son, Nathan Knox, all of Uniontown, Carolyn Pici and family of McKeesport; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will have a service at a later time.
