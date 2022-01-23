Uniontown
Tanya Lynn Barrett Burton, 60, of Uniontown, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
She was born on September 5, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of James T. and Lilian Ruth Davis Burton.
Tanya is survived by her husband of 40 years, Wilfred Eugene Burton; children, David Lee Burton, and his fiancee, Sarah Sue Hawk, Ashley Marie Burton, and her fiance, Jonathan Stickle, and Colby James Burton, all of Uniontown; grandchildren, Dakota, Rhylee, Bailey, and Kenzie.
Tanya's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com
