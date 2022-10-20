Uniontown
Tanya Lynn Demark, 49, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Henry Clay Villa, Markleysburg.
She was born August 24, 1973, in Morgantown, W.Va., to the late John Charles Demark Sr., and Linda Marlene Coleman Demark.
Tanya enjoyed going to church and talking with her friends. She also liked to spend her free time watching TV, making crafts and playing Bingo.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, John (Kathryn "Kate") C. Demark Jr.; as well as her uncle and aunt, Wilbert and Dolores Stewart of South Carolina, who talked to Tanya every day.
Tanya was deeply loved and will be missed very much.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, October 21, with the Rev. Randy Landman officiating, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
