Uniontown
Taryn Ann Calhoun, age 44, of Uniontown, Pa passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with her loving mom and children by her side.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, PA.
