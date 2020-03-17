Uniontown
Taryn Ann Calhoun, 44, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020, with her loving mom and children by her side. She was born August 25, 1975, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James Calhoun, and Jacqueline Ann Yourich Calhoun of Uniontown.
In addition to her dad, she was predeceased by her grandparents, John and Catherine Yourich, and Andrew and Marie Calhoun; and her aunt, Barbara J. Yourich Zavatsky.
She was a member of St. Therese De Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1993. Taryn loved her children, Jackie and Chase, so much. They enjoyed listening to music, singing and making short music videos. But her most happiest times were when she would see her children smiling and having fun.
In addition to her mother, Jackie, she is survived by her loving children, Jacqueline and Chase Matthews of Uniontown; her brother, David Calhoun and wife Stephanie and their children, Jon and Jacqueline, all of Tampa, Fla. Also surviving are her uncle, William Yourich of Vanderbilt; many close cousins and friends; and godparents Donna Jean Hawkins and William Yourich.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, when prayers of transfer will be held, in THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese De Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
