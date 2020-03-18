Uniontown
Taryn Ann Calhoun, 44, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020, with her loving mom and children by her side.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, when prayers of transfer will be held, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese De Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.