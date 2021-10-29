Uniontown
Taylor Wallace Gall, 63 years young, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a short, but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.
Taylor was born July 31, 1958, in McKeesport, to Joseph and Caralena Wallace Gall.
Taylor graduated from Uniontown Area High School in 1976, where he met the love of his life, Vicki. They married shortly after and spent a total of 46 years together. Taylor said often that his biggest accomplishment in life was having his two daughters, Marissa and Taylor Elizabeth.
Taylor worked in the auto industry for all his adult life owning his own business and later working at Ron Lewis Automotive in Pleasant Hills, where he made friends who were like family. Taylor was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Taylor has been reunited with his parents, Joseph and Caralena; his brother-in-law, Kraig Sholtz; and his in-laws, Andrew and Audrey Jean Sholtz.
Left to celebrate his life and legacy are his wife, Vicki Jeannine Gall; his beloved daughters, Taylor Elizabeth Gall, Marissa Gall Grimm and husband Justin; brother-in-law, Kent Sholtz; his favorite fur-babies, Ollie and Juno; and his many friends.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 29, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, October 30, with Pastor David Goodin officiating, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery.
