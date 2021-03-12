Hopwood
Ted Ansell, 91, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, in his home, Monday, March 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, March 13, in Hopwood Free Methodist Church, with the Rev. Charlie Obrien and the Rev. Scott Bryte officiating the service. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
