Hopwood
Ted Ansell, 91, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, in his home, Monday, March 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by all. He was born July 13, 1929, in Hopwood, a son of the late Henry Ansell and Hazel Witt Ansell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, M. June Dennis Ansell; two brothers, Paul and Edgar Ansell; one sister, Marlene Ansell; and a son-in-law, Larry Lake.
He is survived by children Denise (Larry) Dolan, Crystal Lake, Barbara Ansell and special friend Mike Anderson; grandchildren Heather Perkins and Daniel Lake; sibling Lois (Patty) Reed of Newton Falls, Ohio. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ted was a lifelong member of Hopwood Free Methodist Church, where he was an usher and a trustee. He was a diesel mechanic at Schneider's Dairy for many years. He also drove a school van and delivered parts for Fayette Auto Parts after retirement until he really retired at 88.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, March 13, in Hopwood Free Methodist Church, with the Rev. Charlie Obrien and the Rev. Scott Bryte officiating the service. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allison II Volunteer Fire Department or Fayette Friends of Animals.
