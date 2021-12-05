Greensboro
Ted D. Kelley, Sr., 83, of Greensboro, passed away at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in his home.
He was born October 27, 1938, in Monongahela Township, Greene County, a son of the late Donald Manane and Velma M. Kostura Kelley.
Ted was a 1956 graduate of Mapletown High School and resided in the Greensboro area most of his life.
He served with the U. S. Air Force and worked as a mechanic and river man at the Duquesne Light Warwick Mine until his retirement.
Ted was a member of the St. Matthias Parish, the United Mine Workers of America Local 6310, the National Rifle Association, and the Pennsylvania Gun Collector Association. He was an avid motorcyclist.
Surviving are four sons, John C. Kelley (Susan) of Spring, Tex., Donald T. Kelley (Mary) of Mount Morris, David Robert Kelley (Maryann) of Morgantown, W.Va., Theodore D. Kelley, Jr. (Jean) of Woodbridge, Va.; two daughters, Vickie Sue Purviance (Larry) of Houston, Tex., and Laura Lynn Sarapa of Bobtown; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, George E. Kelley of Greensboro, and John C. Kelley of Northampton; his companion, Bonnie M. Sicklesmith; a niece, Tina McLaughlin of Northampton; and a great-niece and a great-nephew.
Deceased are a daughter, Christine M. Kelley, who died in infancy; two grandchildren, Laura Ashley Kelley and Blake Edward Kelley; a brother, Stephen B. D. J. Kelley; a sister, Debra Kelley who died in infancy; and a nephew, Shawn Kelley.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, with the Rev. James Farnan officiating.
Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
