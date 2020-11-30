Uniontown
Telina Marie Ganoe Lewellen, 37, of Uniontown, was called home to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Jeffery Ganoe; grandparents, Wayne Malone, Herman and Pearl Ganoe and cousin, JR Harvey.
Telina is survived by her husband, Travis Lewellen Sr.; her four beautiful children, Richard "Eli" Piper, Lexus Piper, Sarah Piper and Travis Lewellen Jr.; her loving brother; Kevin Ganoe; parents, David Ganoe and his companion Abram Degardeyn, Michelle and Bill Taylor and "Nanny " Mary Lou Malone.
She will forever be remembered for her radiant smile and her laughter.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2. The Funeral Service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating.
