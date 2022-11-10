Monroeville
Teresa Ann McManus Koch, 57, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
She was born on April 3, 1965, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Ralph Jr. and Violet Angelo McManus, and step-daughter of the late Linda Hess McManus.
Beloved wife of 27 years to Gregory J. Koch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Penny Moser; and her aunt, Carol Angelo.
Left to cherish her memory are her brothers and sisters: Ralph E. McManus of Everson, George (Alicia) Grimm of Newburg, Mike (Tricia) Grimm of Uniontown, Mark (Barb) McManus of Smock, Robin (Gary) Palermo of Smock, Jennifer McManus of Uniontown and Desiree (Ron) Harshman of Elizabeth City, N.C.; brother-in-law, Rick Moser of New Salem; many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins; her special caretaker, Lynn Savage; and her best friend and loving pet, Maddie.
She enjoyed cooking and gardening, was loved by family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Memorial visitation will be at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. A Memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 3 p.m.
