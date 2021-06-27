Teresa Eleanor Durinzi, daughter of Ermelindo and Rose Durinzi, peacefully passed away, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Sunday, June 13, 2021.
During her life, Teresa wore several hats. After graduating from Redstone High School, she moved to Detroit, joining the league of women known as "Rosie the Riveters".
When she returned to Pennsylvania, she pursued a career in cosmetology, but allergies forced her to try another field. She joined her father, who mentored her in the elements of the lumber/construction business so well that she could have built a house by herself, causing the family to tease her, dubbing her "Ma Perkins".
After her father's death, she and her brother, David, kept the lumber yard viable. It was during this time she traveled to Europe, California, Michigan and other places. Besides travel, she also developed an interest in art and painting. Many of her paintings now adorn family members' homes. They are a treasured reminder of dear Teresa.
Selfless is how she should be described for she was happiest when making others happy. Her generous nature was gratifying to all.
Near the end of her life, she enjoyed a 100th birthday celebration, with family joining her from California, Florida, New York and Michigan.
She is survived by her sister, Rita (Morris) Wilson; nieces Karen (Alan), Rosanne (Dennis), Polly (John); and nephews David (Lorraine), Michael (Maeve); and her sister-in-law Louise.
Arrangements were private and under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
Private interment was held in Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
A memorial service will be scheduled later in the summer.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
