Isabella
Monday, August 21, 2023 12:23 PM
Teresa Galik, 72, of Isabella, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Born on June 23, 1951, in Brownsville, Terry was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, cousin, and friend.
Terry was known for her caring nature, her loving spirit, and her generous heart. She touched the lives of many with her compassion and selflessness. Her warm presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Teresa is survived by her children, Angela (E) and Christopher (Justine); her brother, Anthony (Kathy); and her granddaughter, Mia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen, and her father, Lawrence.
A memorial service will be held in Terry's honor on August 23, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA. This will be a time for family and friends to come together, share memories, and celebrate the life of Teresa Galik.
Flowers would be warmly welcomed for the service, and can be sent to Dearth Funeral Home in New Salem. Alternatively, a charitable donation can be made in Teresa's memory to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Uniontown.
May Teresa's soul find eternal peace among the angels, and may her memory forever live on in the hearts of those who loved her. www.dearthfh.com
