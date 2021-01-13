Dilliner
Terrance Edward Rafferty, 65, of Dilliner, died peacefully Sunday, January 10, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Terry was born October 8, 1955, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Edward P. Rafferty and Annabelle Moser Rafferty.
A 1974 graduate of Mapletown Junior/Senior High School, he married the love of his life, Sondra Sue Krause, October 5, 1974. Upon graduation, Terry entered the workforce as a coal miner, and finished his hardworking, successful career as the vice president of Conveyor Services Corporation.
Terry’s passions in life included his family, horses, hunting, cars and farming.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Sondra; three children, Tara (Jack) Kisner of Greensboro, Stephanie Rafferty Betesh and Jeremy (Kelly) Rafferty, both of Dilliner; his grandchildren, Cori (David) Yanak, Aiden Betesh, Bailey Rafferty, Emily Rafferty, Abigail Betesh and Amy Betesh; and one great-grandson, Avery Yanak. Also surviving are his sisters, Judy Daughtery of Arizona, Siobhan Byrne of New Jersey, and Erin Rafferty of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Shawn Rafferty.
Terry fought a hard, long fight and is now at peace.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
The family would like to thank all the family, friends, caregivers, physicians and hospital staff for their efforts and care.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations on his behalf be sent to the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 291, Greensboro, PA 15338.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.