Terrance Lee Palmer

Smock
Terrance Lee “Terry” Palmer, 80, of Smock, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.
He was born November 8, 1940, in Grindstone, a son of Dorothy Jane Guesman Palmer of Grindstone, and the late John Melrose Palmer.
Terry was a member of The First Christian Church of Grindstone.
He served his country with The United States Armed Forces.
Terry retired from Ford Motor Company in Michigan and relocated back home to Smock.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deanna Sample Palmer; his son, Kenneth Lee Palmer.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Jane Guesman Palmer; his two sons, Daniel Roy Palmer and wife Janice of Wolverine, Mich., and Brett Allen Palmer and wife Kelly of Markleysburg; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; sister Deborah Swift and husband Wayne of Grindstone.
Funeral services are private for the immediate family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME of Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.