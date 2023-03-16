Terrance Steven McElroy

Smithfield
Terrance Steven "Terry" McElroy, 62, of Smithfield, passed away, in his home, Friday, March 3, 2023. Born July 1, 1960, in Morgantown, W.Va., he was a son of Elizabeth Buncic McElroy-Morris of Smithfield, and the late Keith McElroy.
A 1978 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, he worked in the coal mines for Preston Energy, and also managed a drywall business.
In his free time, "Mac" enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his loving mother, surviving is one brother, Alan McElroy (Joy) of Smithfield; three sisters, Cynthia Lefevers (Timothy), Karen Williams (Dorian), all of Morgantown, and Kellie McElroy of Smithfield; and several nieces and nephews, including Bailey Thompson and fiance Nicholas, and Lucas Thompson, who have made their home with Terry.
Also deceased is a niece, Jessica Adams.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Remembrances for his family may be posted at www.herod-rishel.com.
