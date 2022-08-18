Uniontown
Terrell A. Poole, Sr., 47, of Uniontown, entered eternal rest Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born April 24, 1975, in Uniontown, to Diane Poole.
Terrell, or "Tee" as he was known by all, was a family man and lived for his children. They were his life and will miss him tremendously.
He was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan and a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1669.
Tee was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Graves; and his uncle, Darnell Poole.
Left to mourn his passing are his mother, Diane Poole of Uniontown; grandmother, Betty Poole of Uniontown; sister, Tiaira Poole (Rico) of Uniontown; fiancee, Monique Curry-Poole; children, Tatyana Poole of New York, Myshea Curry, Kayden and Devan Walters, Aubrianna Poole, Terrell Jr., and Yani, all of Uniontown; grandchildren, Soraya Poole and Ziaire Ellis, Jr.; niece, Nyjah-Rae Birchfield, nephew, Kendrick Pratt, Jr.; goddaughter, A-Lora; mother-in-law, Donna Settles of Uniontown; brothers-in-law, Tyrone Johnson and Terrance (Marlana) Johnson, all of Uniontown; special aunt-in-law, Charlotte Dabney of Pittsburgh; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, August 19, in the John Wesly A.M.E. Church, 349 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Professional services are under the direction of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
