Terrence Allen Sabarese, 63, of Georges Township, Uniontown, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was born May 14, 1957, in Uniontown.
Terry was predeceased by his father, Samuel Louis Sabarese; half-brother, Sam; and grandparents, Thelma Coughenour Grassi and her husband Joseph, Robert Coughenour and his wife Bess and Barbara and Kelly Sabarese.
Surviving are his loving mother, Dolores Coughenour Sabarese; brothers, Jeffrey Sabarese of State College and Stephen Sabarese of Uniontown; half-sister, Linda Laws and husband John of Ohio; uncle, William Sabarese and wife Sandy of Florida; and close cousin, Carole Holtman of Tennessee.
He attended Albert Gallatin High School and enjoyed photography very much.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Home Blessing Service will be held Friday, July 10, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Douglas E. Dorula officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
