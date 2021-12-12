Hopwood
Terrence M. Kusniar, 61, of Hopwood, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital.
Born May 12, 1960 in Uniontown, the son of Lorene G. Friend Kusniar, and the late William J. Kusniar.
Beloved husband of 19 years to Holly Yowler Kusniar; father of Matthew (Steven) Kusniar of New York; brother of Paula Kusniar of Hopwood; uncle of Brittany (DJ) Jellison, Cody McClelland, Brett, Brooke, William and Simon Kusniar.
Terry was an over the road truck driver, and worked for PGT Trucking for 24 years, a member of St. John the Evangelist Church of Uniontown, and an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed planting his flowers, skiing, the outdoors, going to the beach, activities with the Boy Scouts and spending time with Cinnamon his ball playing dog.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, services are private.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.