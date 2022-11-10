Fairchance
Terri Ann Durso Wiles, 59, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born November 3, 1963, in Painesville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Terry Durso, and Dolores Rohrer Durso.
Terri was predeceased by her father, Terry.
Surviving are her mother, Dolores; two children, Nicole Hudson Dorazio and husband Andrew, and Michael Hudson and his girlfriend, Caley; grandchildren, Jacob McKinney, Gabriella Hudson, Kalyn Moats, Aiden Hudson, Gavin Hudson and Dominick Dorazio; husband, Terry Wiles; and her brother, Scott Durso.
She was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1981.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 11, and from 9 to 10 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, November 12, with Pastor Chuck Durso officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
