Searights
Terri Lee Erjavec "TT", 57 of Searights, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born May 24th, 1965 in Lebanon, Pa, the daughter of James "Ham" Erjavec and Kathleen Adey-Erjavec of Paradise Lakes, Cardale, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her sisters: Starr Hager and Fawn Paes; nephews: Brandon and Tyler Hager. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents: Charles and Margaret Adey and John and Hedwig Erjavec.
Terri graduated from Brownsville Area High School in the Class of 1984. She was President of her senior class.
Terri loved many things, especially her birthday. She felt it should be celebrated like a national holiday! She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, but if there was one thing she loved more than the Steelers, it was watching her brother and son play football in their high school years. Terri also loved making sure that she got the front seat in the roller coasters at Kennywood Park and gardening with her grandpap and sister Marla in her younger years. She loved her mom's cooking and baking, especially her pineapple filled cookies and nut rolls. She couldn't wait for her brother-in-law Scott's tomatoes and she would message or call daily to see if they were ready. She absolutely loved the Fourth of July and the anticipation of watching her dad Hambone's fireworks displays, especially the Merrittstown show!
Terri was a hard worker and had many jobs through the years. She made many friends along the way. If you knew Terri, you knew she was one of a kind! She got her start at an early age selling the Grit Newspaper to Cardale residents and tip boards at her family's business, Paradise Lakes in Cardale. She was a big supporter of local small businesses. She could sell you anything! She was also a founding member of the Ladies OutKasts Pool Team family, IPL member and a Team Mom for Newboro Braves T-Ball. It was very hard for her to accept that she couldn't work anymore after suffering a massive hemorrhagic stroke in 2016, which only 1 in 5 people survive.
In addition to her parents, Terri is survived by her loving daughter and best friend, Destiny Osborne of New Salem, and her son Darren Osborne. She is also survived by her precious grandson, Carter Linnen, who brought her so much joy; sister, Marla Behm and husband Scott of Cardale; brother, James Erjavec and wife Amy of Cardale; sister, Katie Erjavec and Scott Murphy of Republic; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews.
Terri always had a nickname for somebody and we had a few for her. She was affectionally known as TT, T Bird or Glitter. She loved the bands REO Speedwagon and Kid Rock. So Terri, for you we say "It's Time for You to Fly" and to "Roll On".
Terri's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, Pa where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Cardale.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.