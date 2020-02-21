Connellsville
Terris Elaine Shultz, 68, of Connellsville, passed away, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday February 18, 2020, in the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born February 13, 1952, in Melcroft, a daughter of Nancy J. Ulery Shultz and the late James L. Shultz.
Terris was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She worked as a server for many years.
Terris is survived by her mother, Nancy J. Ulery Shultz; loving children, Ricky Shultz and his wife Kimberly of Dunbar and Marla McCargo of North Versailles; grandchildren Ricky Shultz and Cheyenne Oliver of Connellsville, Ashley Shultz and Lucas Shaffer of Connellsville, Randy Soltis, Jr. of Connellsville and Jessica Soltis of Connellsville; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Harper, Abby and Leelynn; brothers Mike Shultz and wife Nancy of Michigan and James C. Shultz of Dawson; sister Carol Emory and husband Kenny of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, Terris was preceded in death by her husband, Larry T. McCargo.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, PA 15425 on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral service at 3pm with the Rev. Solomon Dotson officiating.
Interment will be private.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
