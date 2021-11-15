Republic
Terry Ann Mattie Dillinger, 72, of Republic, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born on February 16, 1949, in Brownsville, a daughter of Amerigo Ricco and Anna Vukovich Mattie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Teets, Jr.; step son, Charles Dillinger; step grandson, Aaron Dillinger; and nephew, Ross Calabro.
Terry is survived by her husband Armstrong "Pete" Dillinger; daughter, Kathleen Reed of Uniontown; grandchildren: Dezmine Teets, Kayla Teets, Gary Teets, III, Omar Teets, Ricky Reed; step daughter: Sue Gehron (Dean) of Brownsville, step son, Joseph Dillinger (Barbara) of Republic; step grand children: Melissa Dennis (Alan), Wesley Frost, Nathan Frost, Joseph Dillinger, Jr., Leanna Dillinger, Katelyn Dillinger, Haley Dillinger, Jordin Dillinger, Charles Dillinger, Jr., Amber Pople, Amanda Pople, Lindsay Pople; step great grandchildren; siblings: Frank Mattie, Kathleen Calabro (Ron), Ricky Mattie (Betsy), Randy Mattie; many nieces, nephews.
Terry's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where her funeral service will take place at 8 p.m.
A special thank you to Amedisys of Masontown, especially Jackie & Megan for the outstanding care given to Terry.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
